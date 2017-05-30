Fire breaks out at Ballymena furniture shop
A fire has broken out at a furniture shop on Broughshane Street in Ballymena, County Antrim.
A fire service spokesperson said they were in attendance and sending more appliances there.
The street is currently closed.