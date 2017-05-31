Man in stable condition after serious east Belfast crash
- 31 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man is in a stable condition after being involved in a serious road crash in east Belfast.
The crash happened on the A55 Parkway.
The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.
Police have said that the road is closed between the Belmont Road Roundabout and Holywood Road.