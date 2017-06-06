Northern Ireland

Belfast stabbing: Police get more time to question suspect

A picture of Hazem Ahmed Ghreir who was murdered in Belfast city centre on Sunday evening Image copyright Ghreir family
Image caption The family of Hazem Ahmed Ghreir have released a photograph of him

Police have been given more time to question an 18-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Belfast city centre.

Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was stabbed in Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street, on Sunday evening.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was originally from Syria.

Police have said the murder is not being treated as a hate crime and do not believe race was a factor.
Image caption Police have been granted more time to question an 18-year-old arrested in connection with the attack
Image copyright PACEMAKER
Image caption The victim, who was in his 30s, was attacked in Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street

Related Topics

More on this story