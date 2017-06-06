Belfast stabbing: Police get more time to question suspect
- 6 June 2017
Police have been given more time to question an 18-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Belfast city centre.
Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was stabbed in Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street, on Sunday evening.
The victim, who was in his 30s, was originally from Syria.
Police have said the murder is not being treated as a hate crime and do not believe race was a factor.