Belfast stabbing: Police get more time to question suspect

Image copyright Ghreir family Image caption The family of Hazem Ahmed Ghreir have released a photograph of him

Police have been given more time to question an 18-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Belfast city centre.

Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was stabbed in Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street, on Sunday evening.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was originally from Syria.

Police have said the murder is not being treated as a hate crime and do not believe race was a factor.

Image caption Police have been granted more time to question an 18-year-old arrested in connection with the attack