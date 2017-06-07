Belfast stabbing: Man due in court on murder charge
- 7 June 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Belfast city centre.
The victim, Hazem Ahmed Ghreir, was stabbed in Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street, on Sunday evening.
He was in his 30s, and originally from Syria.
His death is not being treated as a hate crime.