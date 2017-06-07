Northern Ireland

Belfast stabbing: Man due in court on murder charge

A picture of Hazem Ahmed Ghreir who was murdered in Belfast city centre on Sunday evening Image copyright Ghreir family
Image caption Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was stabbed in Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street, on Sunday evening

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Belfast city centre.

The victim, Hazem Ahmed Ghreir, was stabbed in Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street, on Sunday evening.

He was in his 30s, and originally from Syria.

His death is not being treated as a hate crime.
Image caption Police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with the attack
Image caption The victim, who was in his 30s, was attacked in Downshire Place, off Great Victoria Street

