Funerals takes place for murdered Portadown pensioners

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Marjorie and Michael Cawdery lived in Portadown's Upper Ramone Park

The joint funeral of an elderly couple, found murdered in their home last month, has taken place in County Armagh.

The service for Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, was held in Drumcree Parish Church in Portadown.

The pensioners' bodies were discovered by their daughter and son-in-law at their house in Portadown's Upper Ramone Park.

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Thomas Scott McEntee, from Moorfield Court in Kilkeel, County Down, is due to appear in court again on 23 June.