Woman in her 70s killed in crash on Doagh Road, Newtownabbey

A woman in her 70s has been killed in a road accident in County Antrim.

The car the woman was in crashed into a lamppost on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.

The victim was Elsie Magee, who police have said was from the Newtownabbey area. No other vehicle was involved.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them. The road has been reopened after being closed for a time after the accident.