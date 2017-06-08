Newtownards assault: Man admitted to hospital with serious injuries

A man has been admitted to hospital with severe injuries after what police believe was a serious assault.

It happened at a house in Mark Street, Newtownards, County Down.

Police said they received a report at about 14:40 BST on Thursday that the man had been admitted to hospital that morning.

Det Chf Inspr Alan Dickson said: "We are working to establish how this gentleman sustained his injuries.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Mark Street area of Newtownards and noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at Bangor."