Marian Brown killing gun evidence queried

Image caption Marian Brown was shot dead moments after kissing her boyfriend goodnight

A former pathologist can no longer be sure what kind of weapon is likely to have killed teenager Marian Brown in 1972, an inquest has heard.

Prof Thomas Marshall carried out the post-mortem examination on Ms Brown, who died in disputed circumstances.

His report at the time said her wounds were more likely caused by a Thompson sub-machine gun than an SLR rifle.

The Thompson was a weapon used by paramilitaries in the 1970s, while the SLR rifle was used by the Army.

Seventeen-year-old Ms Brown, who was pregnant at the time, was hit by at least three bullets in Roden Street in west Belfast.

For a number of years, the family believed she had been shot by loyalist paramilitaries, but it later emerged that an Army patrol had been involved in the shooting.

Some witnesses reported hearing sub machine gun fire, others of hearing single shots.

Prof Marshall told the inquest the situation had changed in recent years, after he was shown documents that made clear Marian Brown was in the middle of a lot of ricochet fragments on the street.

He said he was now reviewing his earlier statement, and now cannot say that one weapon was more likely than the other to have caused her wounds.

The inquest continues.