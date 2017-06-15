Orangeman guilty of injuring six with car
- 15 June 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
An Orangeman who drove into a crowd of people, trapping a teenage girl under his car, has been found guilty of all six charges against him.
John Alexander Aughey, 63, ran over the girl and injured five others in Ardoyne in July 2015.
He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and common assault.
Aughey, from Brae hill park in Belfast, will be sentenced in the coming months.