£1bn for Northern Ireland dominates the headlines

All of Northern Ireland's morning papers have the same story on their front pages this morning - the £1bn funding for Northern Ireland following the DUP deal with the Tories to support a Conservative minority government.

The Irish News' front page shows a cartoon of Prime Minister Theresa May up a ladder and shaking the "money tree" with DUP leader Arlene Foster gleefully collecting the cash in her dress.

The paper says that if political talks at Stormont fail to agree a return to power sharing, the DUP and Conservatives will administer the extra money via a "co-ordination committee" and Sinn Féin will therefore be "excluded from influence".

In addition to its front page splash, the paper devotes its first eight pages to the story with political analyst John Manley comparing Arlene Foster to the "cat who got the cream".

Sinn Féin

The Irish News editorial says that the political pressure is now on Sinn Féin to return to the Stormont executive though it does point out that it will not want to be seen to be "dancing to the DUP's tune".

"One billion smiles," is the headline in the News Letter.

Its lead picture shows the DUP's Nigel Dodds, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Arlene Foster along with Theresa May - and the DUP contingent is certainly smiling. Mrs May is, perhaps, a little more reserved.

The paper's lead story describes the Tory-DUP agreement as "historic" and compares it to the Irish nationalist leader John Redmond holding the balance of power in Westminster more than 100 years ago.

The first eight pages of the News Letter are also devoted to the cash windfall.

The News Letter also gives some coverage to the ongoing Stormont talks.

It carries comments by TUV leader Jim Allister that an Irish language act would be "a vehicle to hollow out our Britishness" while warning that he believes the DUP may be prepared to compromise on the issue in order to secure the return of the Northern Ireland executive.

Stormont

Not surprisingly, the Belfast Telegraph also gives over its front page to the DUP-Tory deal and its headline makes the paper's view very clear - "£1bn reasons to bring back Stormont now".

Like the Irish News, the Belfast Telegraph stresses, in its stories, headlines and in comment pieces that Sinn Féin is now under renewed pressure to return to the executive - again the paper gives over eight pages to analysis and comment on the agreement.

In other news, the Belfast Telegraph reports a significant split in fledgling republican political party Saoradh.

The story, billed as exclusive, states that up to 23 members resigned in support of a high-profile republican who has been expelled from the organisation.

"Now we've got money to burn," is the headline in the Northern Ireland edition of the Daily Mirror, referencing the money it says is now burning a hole in Arlene Foster's pocket and the RHI 'Cash for Ash' scandal which the paper says is now "behind her".