US software firm to create 170 new jobs in Belfast

Image copyright eclipse_images Image caption The majority of the 170 jobs will be in software engineering and support

US-based software firm Bazaarvoice is to create 170 jobs in Belfast over the next three years.

The company's software runs the reviews and ratings sections of major internet shopping websites.

It uses that content to give businesses greater insight into customers and their purchasing decisions.

The business was founded in Austin, Texas in 2005 and floated on the stock market in 2012. Its clients include Debenhams, Matalan and Argos.

The majority of the jobs in Belfast will be in software engineering, support and quality assurance.

The average salary for the roles will be around £32,000.

£1.3m grant

The company has been offered a total of £1.3m in grants from Invest NI and the Department of Economy.

Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton said that when fully operational the firm would generate nearly £5.5m in annual salaries.

Bazaarvoice Executive Vice President Gary Allison said the new office will allow the firm to drive customer growth in the UK and Europe.