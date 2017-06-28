Belfast gun attack: Two arrested after PSNI officer shot

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The shooting happened near a petrol station on the Crumlin Road

Two men have been arrested over the attempted murder of a police officer in Belfast in January 2017.

The men, aged 18 and 33, were arrested in the west Belfast area on Wednesday.

At about 19:30 BST on 22 January, a police officer was hit twice in the arm after a number of shots were fired at him at a filling station on the Crumlin Road.

At the time, police said their main line of inquiry was "violent dissident republicans".

The men have been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who has any information to contact detectives by calling 101.