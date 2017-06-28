Ulster Bank cuts 54 jobs in Belfast

Image copyright PA Image caption Ulster Bank is part of the RBS group

Ulster Bank is cutting 54 jobs at its Danesfort centre in south Belfast.

Most of the jobs (51) are being lost from the debt management operations team. A reorganisation of a call centre team will result in three job losses.

The bank said it aims to cut the jobs through voluntary redundancy and expects to be able to offer redeployment opportunities.

Ulster Bank is part of the RBS group which has been continually shedding jobs in recent years to cut its costs.

RBS is still 73% owned by the government after a £45bn bailout in 2008.

Earlier this month, RBS said it was cutting 443 UK jobs dealing with business loans as it shifts many of the roles to India.

Ulster Bank runs a substantial call centre at Danesfort with staff working across the RBS group.

The bank's Northern Ireland operations made a 2016 pre-tax profit of £58m on a turnover of £176m.