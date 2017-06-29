Stormont talks: Deadline day for NI politicians

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The clock is ticking on any agreement being reached for the restoration of devolution

Politicians have just hours left to reach an agreement on restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

The parties have until 16:00 BST to reach a deal. If they do not, Northern Ireland faces the possibility of direct rule from Westminster.

Sinn Féin said it is "make your mind up time for the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party)".

The parties are deadlocked over nationalist demands for an Irish language act.

Either the DUP must drop its opposition to a stand-alone act or Sinn Féin must accept a wider form of legislation - a so-called hybrid model which would also cover the Ulster-Scots language.

If there is no agreement by 16:00 BST, NI Secretary of State James Brokenshire could give Westminster a greater say in making decisions in Northern Ireland.

He could also give the parties more time to negotiate, or he has the option of calling another assembly election.

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said the DUP-Conservative deal had "emboldened" the DUP

A sitting of the assembly had been scheduled for 12:00 BST, but that time has now passed with no agreement having been reached.

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said there had been sufficient time to strike a deal but criticised the "confidence and supply" deal between the DUP and Conservative Party for making an agreement more difficult.

"The (Conservative) alliance with the DUP has emboldened their anti-rights and anti-equality agenda, has increased their intransigence and that isn't acceptable or sustainable."

Mr Brokenshire and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told the media at Stormont Castle that they believe a deal can yet be struck.

"Much progress has been made but a number of issues remain outstanding," said Mr Brokenshire. "I believe that a resolution can be found and I'm urging the parties to continue focusing all their efforts on achieving this."

Mr Coveney added: "With courage and goodwill this can be achieved and everybody here is continuing to focus on delivering a positive outcome."

On Wednesday night, BBC News NI political correspondent Enda McClafferty said the chances of a deal being hammered out were "not good".

Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party are in deadlock over nationalist demands for an Irish language act

"All the signs and all the vibes from those inside the talks room is that there has been little progress made on the key issue of the establishment of an Irish language act," he said.

'Going nowhere'

The DUP criticised the Irish government for reiterating its support for the establishment of a stand-alone act, which would offer legal protection to the Irish language.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the window of opportunity for getting a deal was "rapidly closing" while Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said talks were "going nowhere".

The NI secretary flew back to Belfast from London - where he was needed in the Commons to vote on the Queen's Speech and for Northern Ireland questions - on Wednesday night.

NI Secretary James Brokenshire and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney say they believe a deal can still be struck

He is due back in Westminster on Thursday for further crucial votes.

Mr Brokenshire told the Commons that failure to strike a power-sharing deal would have "profound and serious" implications.

Northern Ireland has effectively been without a devolved government for almost six months.

Snap election

Its institutions collapsed amid a bitter row between the DUP and Sinn Féin about a botched green energy scheme.

The late deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness, stood down in protest over the DUP's handling of an investigation into the scandal, in a move that triggered a snap election in March.

A number of attempts to restore power-sharing following that poll foundered, with three deadlines for a deal having already been missed.

Meanwhile at Westminster on Wednesday, the DUP's 10 MPs helped the Conservative minority government win its first parliamentary vote since the general election.

As part of its arrangement with the Tory party, the DUP backed the government to help it defeat a Labour amendment to the Queen's Speech, which sets out the government's plans for the coming year.

The amendment called for an end to cuts in the police and fire services, and called for pay rises for emergency and public service workers.