Anti-Islamic Belfast restaurant graffiti condemned

Image caption The graffiti was sprayed on the restaurant's shutters overnight

Police are investigating after a takeaway restaurant in east Belfast was daubed with anti-Islamic graffiti.

The Turkish Kebab House takeaway on the Beersbridge Road was targeted overnight.

The incident happened between 00:00 and 07:30 BST on Thursday, police said.

They are treating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

East Belfast MLA Andy Allen condemned the "deplorable attack".

"The individuals responsible are not representative of the wider community of east Belfast," said the UUP assembly member.

"Such actions are not wanted and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information to contact the PSNI."

PUP councillor John Kyle said the graffiti was particularly disappointing in light of progress made in terms of assimilating newcomers and residents from different ethnic backgrounds.

"Racism undermines communities, shows distrust and fear and should be opposed on every occasion," he said.