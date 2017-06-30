FBI helps Belfast family recover stolen William Conor artwork

Image caption 'Bringing in the Turf' by William Conor has been returned to the family

The FBI has helped a family in Belfast to recover valuable painting that was stolen from their house nine years ago.

Frank and Turid and Malpress bought painting 'Bringing in the Turf' by William Conor in 1948.

The artwork was stolen in 2008 and its whereabouts were unknown for five years.

In 2013, the couple's son-in-law noticed the piece on a Dublin auction house website after it had been sold to a collector in Chicago.

Bait

The artist William Conor was born in Belfast in the late 1800s, and is famous for his watercolour and crayon portrayals of working-class life in Ulster.

'Bringing in the Turf' was one of two valuable pieces belonging to the family to be taken during the robbery.

The second piece remains missing.

Prior to the theft, the Malpress family had received a warning from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) that thieves had been operating in their area and that their art collection could be targeted.

Following the warning, the police made copies of the work and replaced them with the originals to act as bait for potential robbers.

When no theft was attempted, the originals were returned and the fake versions destroyed.

In 2008, thieves broke into the Malpress home, stole the collection and left a token sum of money.

'Total disbelief'

An investigation was launched into the theft, however the paintings were not seen for five years.

Image caption A second painting by Conor entitled 'The Prodigal Son' is still missing

Robin Thompson, the victims' son-in-law, noticed the family-owned artwork on Whyte's Auction House website in 2013.

He told the BBC: "I was in total disbelief when I saw it online.

"I knew it was the real thing when I saw it, because I was familiar with it. It's quite a distinctive piece.

"I contacted the auction house and they told me it had been sold."

In fact, the painting had already been shipped to its new owner in Chicago.

'Shocked'

Mr Thompson informed his insurers that he had located the painting.

They enlisted the help of an art recovery company in the United States, who then contacted the FBI's Art Crime Team.

Lead investigator, FBI agent Luigi Mondini, headed up negotiations between the victims and auction buyers.

Mr Mondini told the BBC: "I had a series of negotiations with them.

"The auction buyers were really shocked as they had done all they could in terms of due diligence.

"They weren't expecting it at all - but they were really cooperative as they didn't want to hold onto something that didn't belong to them," he said.

The artwork has now been returned to its rightful owners in Belfast.

"My mother-in-law died a few years ago so the picture is back with our family now - but we are delighted to have it back," said Mr Thompson.

It is still unclear who stole the paintings, but it is understood the PSNI are still investigating.