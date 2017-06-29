Kevin Bell Repatriation Charity couple scoop £1m Euromillions win

Image copyright Camelot Image caption Eithne and Colin Bell celebrate their £1m windfall

A £1m lottery prize has been won by a County Down couple whose charity helps people repatriate family members who have died abroad.

Colin and Eithne Bell, who set up the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust after their son's death, won the cash in the Euromillions draw.

Mr Bell, from Newry, said there was no panic when he checked the ticket.

He simply turned to his wife and said: "Eithne, I think we've won a million pounds."

The couple's son, Kevin (26) was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in New York City in 2013.

Friends and supporters in Newry raised about £150,000 towards the cost of his repatriation from the USA.

Since then, retired teacher Colin has made it his life's mission to help other families whose loved ones die in sudden or tragic circumstances abroad.

Image copyright KBRT Image caption Kevin Bell's friends raised about £150,000 to help bring his body back to Northern Ireland in 2013

Celebrating after the presentation of their £1m lottery cheque, Colin said the main beneficiaries would be his six children, aged between 26 and 32.

The GAA fan added that Eithne would get a new sunroom and car, the garden will be landscaped and that he would buy "two, or maybe three 10-year premium level tickets for Croke Park".

Their son, Kevin, was also a popular member of the local GAA club.

"He was a great young fella, full of craic," his father said.

Four years on, the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has gone from strength to strength and has now brought the bodies of 330 people home to Ireland for burial.