Stormont talks to resume a day after missed deadline

Image caption The talks will resume at Stormont Castle on Friday

Northern Ireland's political parties will resume talks later, a day after they failed to meet a government deadline to restore power-sharing.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire, who attended a vote on the Queen's Speech in London on Thursday, returns to Belfast for the talks.

When the deadline passed at 16:00 BST on Thursday, he extended the talks in the hope of a deal over the weekend.

He is to make a statement to MPs about the future of negotiations on Monday.

Northern Ireland's two biggest parties, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin, blamed each other for the failure to reach a compromise over a number of outstanding issues, in particular an Irish language act.

'Crisis to crisis'

The secretary of state has the option of giving the parties more time to negotiate, calling another assembly election or reintroducing direct rule from Westminster.

Conservative MP Laurence Robertson told the BBC's The View programme that Mr Brokenshire would "weigh it up over the weekend" but added he did not believe there was any appetite for another snap assembly election.

Mr Robertson chaired Westminster's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee for two terms from 2010 until the Dissolution of Parliament in May this year.

Analysis: Mark Devenport, BBC News NI political editor

While we've bust through another deadline, it's a deadline that theoretically still exists.

So, Secretary of State James Brokenshire is under responsibility to set a date for a fresh assembly election.

However, everybody is expecting he will consider his options and come through with an emergency law to either allow for yet another deadline or move towards to some form of direct rule.

He's hoping that a rabbit will be pulled out of a hat today or tomorrow, but the mood music around Stormont hasn't been particularly favourable. I don't get any kind of immediate sense that the parties are going to come up with an ingenious compromise.

They also have one added complication - Sir Malcolm McKibbin, the man who has been chairing most of the round-table talks, is due to retire today.

As the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, he has put off his retirement several times over.

Potentially the parties could ask him to stay on as an independent talks facilitator, but that's just another sign that while these talks might be going on in name, it's not clear how much substance they will have.

He told the programme that Stormont could not "keep stumbling from crisis to crisis" but added he hoped Northern Ireland was not heading for a prolonged period of direct rule.

"I sincerely hope not, I was a shadow minister when we had the last period of direct rule and very important issues are decided upstairs in the House of Commons, in a committee of 20 MPs.

"That's no way to run Northern Ireland so I sincerely hope not but, somebody has to run the province, so if that's what Sinn Féin are forcing, well, that might be the only option."

Image caption Conservative MP Laurence Robertson blamed Sinn Féin for the Stormont standoff

Conor Murphy, from Sinn Féin, said on Thursday that the "confidence and supply" Westminster deal between the DUP and Conservative Party had made the task of striking an agreement at Stormont more difficult.

"The (Conservative) alliance with the DUP has emboldened their anti-rights and anti-equality agenda, has increased their intransigence and that isn't acceptable or sustainable," Mr Murphy said.

'Dangerous game'

Under the deal signed in Downing Street on Monday, the minority Conservative government can rely on the support of the DUP's 10 MPs to get legislation through the House of Commons.

Critics of the deal have questioned whether the Westminster government can act with impartiality between unionists and Irish nationalists when it is dependent on the support of the DUP.

However, Mr Robertson said he did not think his party's agreement with the DUP was causing the problem, because Stormont's latest crisis had happened "long before" the deal.

"I think it's a problem within Sinn Féin," the Tory MP said.

"I don't know what game they are playing, but I do know it's a dangerous one."

Northern Ireland has effectively been without a devolved government for almost six months.

Its institutions collapsed amid a bitter row between the DUP and Sinn Féin about a botched green energy scheme.

The late deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness, stood down in protest over the DUP's handling of an investigation into the scandal, in a move that triggered a snap election in March.

A number of attempts to restore power-sharing following that poll foundered, with two deadlines for a deal having already been missed.

Meanwhile at Westminster on Wednesday, the DUP's 10 MPs helped the Conservative minority government win its first parliamentary vote since the general election.

As part of its arrangement with the Tory party, the DUP backed the government to help it defeat a Labour amendment to the Queen's Speech, which sets out the government's plans for the coming year.

The amendment called for an end to cuts in the police and fire services, and called for pay rises for emergency and public service workers.