Gobbins Cliff Path reopens after repairs
The Gobbins Cliff Path in County Antrim has reopened after hundreds of thousands of pounds of repair work.
The path - which has closed twice because of storm damage, most recently in June 2016 - reopened to visitors on Friday.
The June 2016 closure was because of an "increase in levels of rock-fall".
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council confirmed in February that £430,000 of public funds had been spent repairing the path.
The money came from a £2m maintenance fund set aside for the path.
The Gobbins originally opened in 1902 and quickly became famous as a white-knuckle walk.
Post-war austerity spelt decline for the 1.5 mile walkway and it was closed to the public in the 1950s.
It then reopened two years ago after an investment of £7.5m.
The Gobbins was the brainchild of Irish railway engineer Berkeley Deane Wise.
Carved into black basalt cliffs, it was deemed an engineering triumph, connected by a network of walkways and bridges - the most iconic of which was the tubular bridge.