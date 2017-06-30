Man dies in hospital after crash on A1 Hillsborough Road
A man has died in hospital after he was injured in a road crash in County Down on Thursday evening.
The man was the driver of a car that crashed on the north bound carriageway of the A1 Hillsborough Road at about 17:40 BST.
The name of the victim, who was in his 50s, has not yet been released.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in contact with them.