Northern Ireland

Man dies in hospital after crash on A1 Hillsborough Road

A man has died in hospital after he was injured in a road crash in County Down on Thursday evening.

The man was the driver of a car that crashed on the north bound carriageway of the A1 Hillsborough Road at about 17:40 BST.

The name of the victim, who was in his 50s, has not yet been released.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in contact with them.