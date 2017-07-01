Man attacked and beaten with hammer in Belfast burglary
- 1 July 2017
A man has been attacked with a hammer during a burglary in north Belfast.
Police said the man, who is in his 30s, answered his front door at Forthriver Crescent at about 07:30 BST on Saturday.
He was beaten by another man wielding a hammer. He was attacked a second time inside the house.
The man was treated in hospital for head injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.
Police have appealed for information.