Belfast's Kennedy Way closed due to 'significant' fire

Image caption The fire is at Belfast Crystal glass factory in west Belfast

More than 40 firefighters are dealing with a "significant" fire at an industrial estate in west Belfast.

Seven fire appliances, including an aerial unit, are attending the blaze at a crystal factory off Kennedy Way.

Police said the fire was "extensive" and they have closed Kennedy Way in both directions. Officers have asked the public to avoid the area.

Fire Service Area Commander Dermot Rooney said the incident is likely to go on for the rest of Saturday evening.

Image caption Firefighters are police were called to the scene shortly after 18:00 BST

Image caption An aerial unit was deployed to douse the flames

He said there was nothing to suggest any risk to public health but added that firefighters are advising residents to keep their windows closed.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was alerted to the incident shortly after 18:00 BST.

On arrival at the scene crews were "confronted by a well-developed fire in the property".

Image caption Police cordoned off Kennedy Way in both directions

The factory, Belfast Crystal, is on Blackstaff Road in Kennedy Way industrial estate.

The family-run firm was established in 1978 and produces hand cut glassware.

West Belfast MLA, Alex Maskey, tweeted that the nearby Kennedy Centre shopping complex had been "forced to close" due to fire.

"Hopefully fire extinguished soon," he added.