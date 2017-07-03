NI secretary to make call on future of Stormont talks

Image copyright AFP Image caption The legal deadline for the talks was last Thursday

Talks to restore Stormont's devolved government will resume later, with just hours until the Northern Ireland secretary decides on their future.

James Brokenshire is due to address the House of Commons on Monday afternoon to update MPs on what will happen next.

Power-sharing talks between Stormont's two biggest parties, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin, broke up on Saturday with no deal.

The legal deadline for the talks was last Thursday.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has accused the DUP of "lacking a sense of urgency" to strike a deal to return to government.

On Sunday, the DUP's Simon Hamilton said Sinn Féin could not "demand a 10-0 win" in the talks and needed to "change its attitude".

His party has said the talks could be sorted out within hours if Sinn Féin was prepared to compromise.

Image caption James Brokenshire has said the absence of devolution "cannot contuine for much longer"

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since January, when the coalition led by the DUP and Sinn Féin collapsed over a green energy scandal.

The late Martin McGuinness, of Sinn Féin, resigned in protest over the DUP's handling of an inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

His party had demanded that DUP leader Arlene Foster step aside temporarily to allow an investigation into the scheme she set up, but Mrs Foster refused.

Over the past six months, and during two elections at Stormont and Westminster, the two parties have been deadlocked over a number of issues.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What are the options if no deal is reached?

The most significant sticking points are disagreements over an Irish language act, same-sex marriage, a Bill of Rights and measures to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The secretary of state has the option of giving the parties more time to negotiate, calling another assembly election or reintroducing direct rule from Westminster.

On Friday night, Mr Brokenshire said the absence of devolved government in Northern Ireland "cannot continue for much longer".