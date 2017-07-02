Man charged over Portadown church robbery

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The robbery happened at a church on William St in Portadown on Friday

A man has been charged with several offences connected to a robbery at a County Armagh church.

An elderly woman was hit with a crowbar during the robbery at St Patrick's Church in Portadown on Friday after she disturbed a man as he tried to prise open a donation box.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man on Saturday and charged him on Sunday morning.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He is accused of attempted theft, robbery, going equipped for theft, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

Det Sgt Stephen Wilson said the pensioner was "left shaken and has some bruising to her left shoulder" after the incident.