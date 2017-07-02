Security alert in Londonderry after suspicious object found
- 2 July 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object.
A number of houses in Glengalliagh Park have been evacuated.
Glengalliagh Road is closed between the junction of Fern Road and Moss Road.
Diversions are in place.