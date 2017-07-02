Arson attack on shop on Antrim Road in north Belfast
A shop on the Antrim Road in north Belfast has been damaged in an early morning arson attack.
It happened about 7.55 BST on Sunday. A pile of rubbish was set alight at the side of the Co-op store.
The shop sustained substantial damage to a caged area at the side of the property and scorch damage to a wall of the premises.
Guttering and a number of windows of flats above the premises were also damaged. No-one was injured.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life.