Londonderry suspicious object declared 'hoax'

Image caption About 20 homes in Glengalliagh Park were evacuated

A suspicious object that sparked a security alert in Londonderry has been declared an "elaborate hoax".

About 20 houses in Glengalliagh Park were evacuated on Sunday evening while the bomb squad dealt with the object.

One resident broke the police cordon and walked close to the object shortly before a controlled explosion was carried out, but was not injured.

Bomb disposal experts were dispatched after the suspicious object was reported to police.

"We called to a number of homes in Glengalliagh Park and advised residents to leave their homes," said Insp Mullan.

While some residents followed police advice, others opted to remain inside their homes, added the officer.

"One resident left their home and walked past the suspicious object while attempts were ongoing to make the object safe.

"We spoke to the resident immediately after and, although she was shaken, she was uninjured."