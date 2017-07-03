Fire service attends 'significant' bus fire in Armagh

Image copyright Courtesy of Armaghi.com Image caption The Ulsterbus was travelling on the Killylea Road, when the incident happened

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has attended a "significant" fire on a bus in County Armagh.

The Ulsterbus was travelling on the Killylea Road, when the incident happened at about 18:45 BST on Monday.

Two appliances and 12 fire fighters attended the blaze, which took about 20 minutes to get under control. Nobody was injured.

Translink told the BBC it will hold a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

Group Commander Glen Cleland told the BBC the bus had been evacuated by the time the fire took place.

He said the passengers had been moved onto another bus, after it broke down.

"I would commend the actions of the driver in getting everyone off board before the fire, which prevented any injuries," he said.

"Initially we have no major suspicions over the fire", he added.