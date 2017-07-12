Twelfth of July parades taking place across Northern Ireland

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Bandsmen march in Bangor, County Down

Twelfth of July parades are taking place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland, as the Orange Order stages the biggest day in its marching calendar.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be involved in the parades.

Marchers commemorate the 327th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

William III - the Dutch-born Protestant better known as William of Orange or King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in County Meath in July 1690.

Twelfth of July demonstrations are billed as a celebration of Protestant religion, heritage and culture.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Orangemen in Kilrea take refugee from the sun in a trailer

The vast majority of the parades pass without incident, however a small number of parades have proved contentious in the past, with some nationalists objecting to public roads being closed to facilitate the marchers.

Tensions around contentious parades have eased with local agreements and the mood on the streets in many areas appears to be more relaxed.

Orange Order grand secretary Mervyn Gibson told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster that there was "less tension".

Image copyright Alamy Image caption It's hard to beat a cup of tea at the field in Kilrea

"We took a deliberate decision last year not to issue statements about parades so that would not increase tensions, I believe that paid off and we have built on that this year," he said.

"There are still issues around parades that have to be dealt with, but we don't want to ruin the Twelfth of July for everyone, we don't want to ruin it for ourselves or anyone else."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Orange lodges and bands in Belfast city centre

The Ardoyne feeder parade in north Belfast, a flashpoint in previous years, took place on Wednesday morning.

BBC News NI reporter Kevin Sharkey said there was a strong police presence in side streets ahead of the parade, but they were "not as visible as they would have been in the past".

"The high tension of the past is gone," he added.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A young man from the Shankill holds his baton aloft as he marches through Belfast

The parade passed off peacefully and Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said there was a "huge change of atmosphere".

"There are communications across the lines, I want them to continue," he added.

"More and more people from Ardoyne and from Twaddell and from residents groups should meet each other and that has always been going on in north Belfast - it is a good day."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A young girl enjoying the Twelfth in Richhill, County Armagh

A security alert in Glenbryn Parade in Ardoyne on Wednesday morning ended when Army bomb experts declared a suspect package a hoax.

The main Orange Order parade passed by St Patrick's Catholic Church in Belfast without incident.

Bands abided by the ruling that only a single drum-beat should be played while passing the church.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A terrier gets into the spirit of things in north Belfast

There was no protest and a more low-key police presence than in previous years although a small number of Sinn Féin politicians were in the area monitoring the parade.

On 12 July, marching bands from Orange lodges all over Northern Ireland parade through villages, towns and cities to gather in a field, where they listen to speeches and prayers by senior Orangemen.

Image caption Orange Order supporters in south Belfast

The Orange Order was formed near Loughgall, County Armagh in 1795, when its founding members pledged their loyalty to the Royal Family and swore to defend the Protestant faith.

'Pageantry'

Traditionally, the biggest Twelfth of July gathering is in County Armagh, but a major demonstration will be held in each of the six counties in Northern Ireland.

Image caption Parades will take place in 18 locations in Northern Ireland

Many smaller towns and villages take turns hosting their neighbouring districts, but Belfast and Ballymena stage a Twelfth parade every year.

This year's 18 hosts are:

Richhill, County Armagh

Belfast, County Antrim

Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh

Cookstown, County Tyrone

Beragh, County Tyrone

Clogher, County Tyrone

Coleraine, County Londonderry

Kilrea, County Londonderry

Banbridge, County Down

Bangor, County Down

Ballynahinch, County Down

Annalong, County Down

Hillsborough, County Down

Cloughfern, County Antrim

Broughshane, County Antrim

Ballymena, County Antrim

Cloughmills, County Antrim

Cullybackey, County Antrim

The Orange Order said a "large Scottish contingent" is expected to travel to Belfast to take part in the commemorations.

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, will attend the Cookstown demonstration this year.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The head of the Orange parade in Bangor

"The Twelfth of July offers a unique opportunity for the Orange Institution and the bands community to showcase our culture and heritage, and we are confident of welcoming increasing numbers of visitors, tourists and families to all of our parades," he said.

"Surely there is no other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets, either by taking part or simply to watch the music and pageantry."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption An Orangeman marches through Belfast

This year also marks the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation and some lodge members will carry new banners depicting the German theologian, Martin Luther.