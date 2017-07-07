Scrabo Tower to reopen to the public

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The tower was built in 1857 as a memorial to Charles Stewart, 3rd Marquess of Londonderry

Scrabo Tower, one of County Down's most familiar landmarks, is due to reopen.

The building, which sits atop a hill in Newtownards, was shut to the public in 2014 after water damaged its electrical supply and lighting.

The tower, built in 1857 as a memorial to Charles Stewart, 3rd Marquess of Londonderry, has undergone repair work and was opened for a trial last summer.

It had been due to open a week earlier, on Friday 30 June, but it was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The Department for Communities said the landmark, which overlooks Strangford Lough and stands in a country park, would be opened in partnership with the National Trust from Friday 7 July.

The tower will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 16:00, with last admission at 15.30. Admission charges are £3 per adult, £2 per child and concessions, and a family ticket (for five people, including up to three adults) will cost £10.

The tower houses displays and visitors are able to climb 122 steps to a viewing platform at the top.