Norwegian US-bound flight from Belfast cancelled

Image caption Passengers queue for information at Belfast International Airport

Dozens of passengers were unable to travel from Belfast to the US on Saturday after Norwegian cancelled their flight.

Some passengers learned of the cancellation after they had checked in at Belfast International Airport.

The low-cost airline apologised, saying it was due to staff sickness.

The service has only been running since the start of July and it now offers the only direct transatlantic flights from Belfast.

'Form a line'

Patrick Murphy, from north Belfast, was booked on the flight to Providence, in Rhode Island state.

"Our cases were checked in and we got texts from the airline to say it was cancelled," he said.

"Desk staff knew nothing about it and said it must be an administrative error. We've been told some of us may be transferred to the flight to Newark.

"When asked how will you decide who goes, we were told to form a line."

Image caption The flight to Providence in Rhode Island was cancelled due to a crew shortage

A Norwegian spokesman said: "Passengers are able to rebook free of charge on to another Norwegian flight or if they no longer wish to travel will be given a full refund.

"We would like to sincerely apologise again to passengers for the inconvenience caused."