£7m contract secures 125 jobs for Derry

About 125 jobs are to be created after the Department for Communities (DFC) won a £7m contract to deliver services.

The new employees will be based at the Lisahally Service Centre near Londonderry and will help deliver Universal Credit services to claimants in England, Scotland and Wales.

The contract, from the Department for Work and Pensions, is agreed initially for two years.

It is expected some of the posts will be filled internally.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: "This is good news for DfC and for Northern Ireland, bringing to 594 the number of new jobs secured by the Department over the past year to deliver Department for Work Pensions (DWP) services.

"This third major contract for DfC is testament to the continued confidence DWP has in our capacity to provide high quality services for customers in Great Britain."