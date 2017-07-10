Toddler dies in south Dublin stabbing

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Irish police are examining the scene of the incident in Crumlin

A three-year-old boy has died following a stabbing incident in south Dublin.

The incident occurred at 19:00 local time in Poddle Park in Kimmage. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 40s is being treated for stab injuries in St James Hospital. Her condition is described as serious.

An investigation by the Garda Síochána (Irish police) is under way. The Garda technical bureau are to examine the scene, which is currently sealed off.

The Irish state pathologist has been notified.