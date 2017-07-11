Cyclist dies after collision with a car in Newtownards

Image caption The collision happened on the Bangor Road leaving Newtownards

A cyclist in his 40s has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Newtownards, County Down.

The crash on the Newtownards Road, near Conlig, was reported at about 13:50 BST on Tuesday.

Three cyclists were involved in the collision with a white Hyundai car. A 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The ambulance service sent seven emergency vehicles and one doctor to the scene.

After initial treatment, two patients were transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and a third person was transferred to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

The two other cyclists, both men, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.