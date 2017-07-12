Eleventh Night bonfires: 'Exceptionally busy' for firefighters

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Water sprayed on homes near bonfire

Firefighters responded to 40 bonfire-related incidents across Northern Ireland overnight, a increase of 21% on the Eleventh Night last year.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was an "exceptionally busy" night.

Bonfires are traditionally lit in loyalist areas on 11 July, marking the start of Twelfth of July celebrations.

Between 18:00 BST on Tuesday and 01:00 BST on Wednesday, NIFRS dealt with a total of 213 emergency calls.

During its busiest period, its regional control centre handled a 999 call every minute.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Firefighters worked to protect an apartment building in Belfast

Despite this, NIFRS said it "maintained normal service delivery throughout the evening, attending a range of operational incidents including property fires, special service calls and other emergency incidents".

Overall, firefighters were deployed to a total of 133 incidents overnight, which was a rise of nearly 50% on the same period in 2016.

The two most significant bonfire-related call-outs were both in Belfast.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The number of bonfire-related calls increased by 21% on this time last year

NIFRS said there was one attack on a fire appliance as it left the scene of a bonfire in the city, but no firefighters were injured.

It was the first attack on firefighters during Eleventh Night bonfires for five years.

'Hate crime'

Police said they were investigating complaints about "distasteful" materials placed on some bonfires.

Sinn Féin's national chairperson Declan Kearney called on unionist politicians to condemn "hatemongers" who put a replica coffin bearing the image of Martin McGuinness, who died in March, on a bonfire in east Belfast.

Image copyright PA Image caption A replica casket with a picture of the former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness hung on a bonfire in east Belfast

"I am directly challenging the leaders of all unionists parties to immediately disassociate themselves and their parties from this and other examples of sectarian hate crime," he said.

Images also emerged on social media of a bonfire in east Belfast draped with a banner carrying a racist message directed at Celtic footballer Scott Sinclair.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "We take hate crime very seriously and actively investigate all incidents reported to us."