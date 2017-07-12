In pictures: Twelfth of July parades

Thousands of Orange Order members and bandsmen march in parades across Northern Ireland

  • Orangemen parading along street on Twelfth of July, Belfast, 2017 PA

    The annual Twelfth of July parades are under way across Northern Ireland

  • Police van and bandsmen parading past Ardoyne shops in north Belfast, 12 July 2017 Pacemaker

    A parade past the Ardoyne shops in Belfast passed peacefully this year

  • A young boy watches the Twelfth of July parade with his family, Richill, Armagh, 12 July 2017 Pacemaker

    Lending a helping hand - this young boy in Richhill, County Armagh, beats his drum as the parade passes

  • St Matthews' Church in Richhill painted blue, Armagh, 12 July 2017 BBC

    St Matthews' Church in Richhill got a colourful face-lift that has divided opinions

  • A baby in costume attends the Twelfth of July events held by members of Loyalist orders in Belfast Reuters

    A baby is pictured in costume at a Twelfth of July event in Belfast

  • Dog wearing a hand knitted sash while watching the parade in Belfast, The Twelfth, 12 July 2017 PAcemaker

    Even puppies are getting involved in the Twelfth July parade

  • Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly speaking to press after north Belfast parade passes peacefully, 12 July 2017 Press Eye

    Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly said today was a "good day" after the Twelfth of July parade passed through north Belfast peacefully

  • Spectators sitting on seats watching the parade congregate in a field in Richhill, Armagh, 12 July 2017 Pacemaker

    Spectators watch as the parade congregates in a field in Richhill

  • Orange man smoking a pipe while parading through the streets of Belfast, 12 July 2017 PAcemaker

    Orange man multitasks as he takes part in the Twelfth of July parade

  • A couple take a selfie as they watch the Twelfth of July parade in Richhill, Armagh, 2017 Pacemaker

    A couple take a selfie as they watch the Twelfth of July parade in Richhill

  • A girl is pictured at the Twelfth parade in Bangor PAcemaker

    A girl bangs a drum at the Twelfth parade in Bangor

  • Two men in inflatable suits with orange ties PAcemaker

    Some fancy-dress outfits were on display in Bangor

  • Three girls are dressed in homemade union jack outfits, tutus and wigs PAcemaker

    Lots of children had themed outfits made especially for the occasion

  • Bands women play accordions in the parade in Richhill, Armagh, 12 July 2017 Pacemaker

    Sunglasses are a must as the sun shines down in Richhill

  • Two men and a young boy eating ice-creams in Richill, Armagh, 12 July 2017 Pacemaker

    Ice-creams all round in the sunny weather for some of those taking part in the parade in Richhill

  • Drummers beating drums through streets of Belfast, 12 July 2017 PAcemaker

    Drummers keeping time as bands parade through the streets of Belfast

  • Orange Order members and bands parading along Royal Avenue in Belfast, 12 July 2017 PAcemaker

    Crowds gather to watch the parade as bands and Orange Order members parade along Royal Avenue in Belfast

  • Man wearing a sash and hat covered in union jack, Belfast, 12 July 2017 PAcemaker

    The Belfast parade route goes through the city centre and ends at the demonstration field at Barnett Demesne

  • A woman is pictured wearing union jack attire with uniformed marchers in the foreground Getty Images

    Crowds are pictured cheering on the passing parade in Belfast

  • A child is pictured in a union jack dress with ribbons in her hair Getty Images

    Children of all ages were dressed up for the occasion

