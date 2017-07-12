In pictures: Twelfth of July parades
Thousands of Orange Order members and bandsmen march in parades across Northern Ireland
-
PA
The annual Twelfth of July parades are under way across Northern Ireland
-
Pacemaker
A parade past the Ardoyne shops in Belfast passed peacefully this year
-
Pacemaker
Lending a helping hand - this young boy in Richhill, County Armagh, beats his drum as the parade passes
-
BBC
St Matthews' Church in Richhill got a colourful face-lift that has divided opinions
-
Reuters
A baby is pictured in costume at a Twelfth of July event in Belfast
-
PAcemaker
Even puppies are getting involved in the Twelfth July parade
-
Press Eye
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly said today was a "good day" after the Twelfth of July parade passed through north Belfast peacefully
-
Pacemaker
Spectators watch as the parade congregates in a field in Richhill
-
PAcemaker
Orange man multitasks as he takes part in the Twelfth of July parade
-
Pacemaker
A couple take a selfie as they watch the Twelfth of July parade in Richhill
-
PAcemaker
A girl bangs a drum at the Twelfth parade in Bangor
-
PAcemaker
Some fancy-dress outfits were on display in Bangor
-
PAcemaker
Lots of children had themed outfits made especially for the occasion
-
Pacemaker
Sunglasses are a must as the sun shines down in Richhill
-
Pacemaker
Ice-creams all round in the sunny weather for some of those taking part in the parade in Richhill
-
PAcemaker
Drummers keeping time as bands parade through the streets of Belfast
-
PAcemaker
Crowds gather to watch the parade as bands and Orange Order members parade along Royal Avenue in Belfast
-
PAcemaker
The Belfast parade route goes through the city centre and ends at the demonstration field at Barnett Demesne
-
Getty Images
Crowds are pictured cheering on the passing parade in Belfast
-
Getty Images
Children of all ages were dressed up for the occasion