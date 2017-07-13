Drink-driving investigation over Portadown crash
- 13 July 2017
A man has been arrested in relation to a number of motoring offences including suspicion of drink-driving following a crash in Portadown, County Armagh.
The PSNI in Armagh said on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Wednesday evening.
They claim paramedics who attended the crash were faced with "aggression and attempts at physical assault".
The man sustained some injuries, but no-one else was involved in the crash.