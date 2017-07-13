Costguard rescue woman from Fair Head cliff

Image copyright Coastguard Image caption The lifeboat and coastguard rescue officers applying first aid to the woman at the scene

A woman has been rescued by the Coastguard after injuring her leg while rock climbing in County Antrim.

The emergency services were called to the scene at Fair Head on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was about 40m up the cliff when she was lowered to safety by her climbing partner.

When the Coastguard helicopter arrived she was winched to safety and taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Image copyright Coastguard Image caption The ropes the climbers used at the scene of the incident

Image copyright Coastguard Image caption Response vehicles were used by the Coastguard to access the cliff top

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were involved in the rescue along with coastguard teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine.

A lifeboat was used to enable crew members to access the woman at the rock face.

Image copyright Coastguard Image caption The woman fell from Fair Head cliff while rock climbing

Image copyright Coastguard Image caption The climber had a significant leg injury

She was then placed on a stretcher before she was winched to safety by the helicopter.