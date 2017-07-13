Scarva: Thousands attend 'Sham Fight'
Thousands of spectators attend the annual Sham Fight in the County Down village of Scarva.
-
Pacemaker
The kings arrive on horseback in Scarva
-
Pacemaker
King William and King James cross swords at the Scarva Sham Fight
-
BBC
King William claims victory once again at the Sham Fight in Scarva
-
Press Eye
The DUP leader Arlene Foster attended the annual Royal Black parade in Scarva
-
Royal Black Institution
Many bands from across Northern Ireland are taking part in the annual parade
-
Pacemaker
A four-legged friend enjoying the festivities at Scarva
-
BBC
About 100 bands are taking part in the annual Royal Black parade
-
PAcemaker
A quick break for a bite to eat in the main field ahead of the Shame Fight
-
Royal Black Institution
Members of the Royal Black Preceptory walking towards the field ahead of the Sham Fight
-
Press Eye
Uniforms and instruments were left to the side while band members watched the 'Sham Fight'
-
BBC
Thousands of people turned out to watch the parade in Scarva
-
BBC
Selfies all round as the Royal Black Parade passes crowds at Scarva