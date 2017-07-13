Scarva: Thousands attend 'Sham Fight'

Thousands of spectators attend the annual Sham Fight in the County Down village of Scarva.

  • King William and King James arrive in Scarva Pacemaker

    The kings arrive on horseback in Scarva

  • King William and King James fight during the Scarva Sham Fight Pacemaker

    King William and King James cross swords at the Scarva Sham Fight

  • King William claims victory after Sham Fight takes place in Scarva, Craigavon, 13 July 2017 BBC

    King William claims victory once again at the Sham Fight in Scarva

  • The DUP leader Arlene Foster attending the annual Royal Black parade in Scarva with members of the institution, 13 July 2017 Press Eye

    The DUP leader Arlene Foster attended the annual Royal Black parade in Scarva

  • Pipeband parading in Scarva Royal Black Institution

    Many bands from across Northern Ireland are taking part in the annual parade

  • Dog at the Scarva Sham Fight Pacemaker

    A four-legged friend enjoying the festivities at Scarva

  • Bands parading to the field in Scarva, Craigavon, 13 July 2017 BBC

    About 100 bands are taking part in the annual Royal Black parade

  • Bands men and member of Royal Black eating in field at Scarva, Craigavon, 13 July 2017 PAcemaker

    A quick break for a bite to eat in the main field ahead of the Shame Fight

  • Members of the Royal Black Preceptory marching towards the field in Scrava, Craigavon, 13 July 2017 Royal Black Institution

    Members of the Royal Black Preceptory walking towards the field ahead of the Sham Fight

  • Band uniforms and drums in the main field in Scarva. 13 July 2017 Press Eye

    Uniforms and instruments were left to the side while band members watched the 'Sham Fight'

  • bands and spectators in Scarva, Craigavon, 13 July 2017 BBC

    Thousands of people turned out to watch the parade in Scarva

  • Royal Black parade and crowds with woman and child taking a selfie, Scrava, Craigavon, 13 July 2017 BBC

    Selfies all round as the Royal Black Parade passes crowds at Scarva