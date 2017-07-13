A1 closed after serious crash near Newry
The A1 Dublin to Belfast road has been closed following a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car.
The accident happened close to the Jonesborough exit, just south of Newry, County Down at about 15:00 BST.
Northbound traffic quickly became backed up as far as Dundalk. The southbound lane was closed briefly to allow a police helicopter to land and take off again.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time.