A1 closed after serious crash near Newry

Image caption The southbound lane was closed briefly also to allow a police helicopter to land and take off again

The A1 Dublin to Belfast road has been closed following a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The accident happened close to the Jonesborough exit, just south of Newry, County Down at about 15:00 BST.

Northbound traffic quickly became backed up as far as Dundalk. The southbound lane was closed briefly to allow a police helicopter to land and take off again.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.