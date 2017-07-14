Teenager shot three times in the legs in Belfast

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack took place in Downfine Gardens on Thursday night

A teenage boy has been shot three times in the legs in a gun attack in west Belfast.

The attack took place in Downfine Gardens at about 22:50 BST on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the 17-year-old's injures were not believed to be life-threatening, but added this was "a brutal and horrific attack".

"It is yet another example of how criminal elements seek to control communities through fear and violence," the officer said.