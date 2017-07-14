Hospital ward closes after two patients affected by C. diff

Image caption The Meadowlands Ward 2 was closed for a deep clean but has now reopened

A hospital in Belfast has been affected by an outbreak of Clostridium difficile (C. diff).

The Belfast Trust confirmed that a ward was closed briefly and two patients were affected in Musgrave Park Hospital in Belfast.

C. diff is a bacterium which causes extreme diarrhoea in some patients.

One of the rehabilitation wards for elderly patients in Meadowlands was closed for a deep clean but has now reopened.

In a statement, the trust said it is continuing to "review and monitor the hygiene standards on the ward".

"The situation is being monitored closely and infection prevention control measures are in place to maintain a safe environment for our patients.

"We continue to work closely with staff and request visitors to adhere to the visiting policy.

"We would request families not to visit if they themselves are unwell," it added.