Northern Ireland

Pipe bomb made safe in west Belfast

Blurry PSNI officers
Image caption The PSNI has appealed for community support in identifying the perpetrators

Army technical officers have made safe a viable pipe bomb in the Andersonstown area of west Belfast.

A number of residents were moved from their homes during the security alert in Coolnasilla Park West which ended at about 07:55 BST on Sunday morning.

PSNI Det Insp Paul Rowland said: "Those who left this device in a residential area clearly have no regard for the people who live here."

He appealed for community support in identifying the perpetrators.