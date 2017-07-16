Cyclist falls onto beach from Antrim Coast Road
A cyclist has been rescued after he fell 12ft (3.7m) from his bicycle onto a beach near the Antrim Coast Road.
The accident was reported at 10:00 BST on Sunday morning. The man did not fall into the sea.
Rescue teams from Larne and Ballycastle brought the man by inshore lifeboat into Ballygalley harbour, where an ambulance was waiting to treat him.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment to arm and head injuries.