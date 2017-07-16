Man injured after being attacked in his north Belfast home

Image copyright PAcemaker

A 19-year-old man has sustained puncture wounds to his shoulder after being attacked in his home in St James Mews, north Belfast.

He was assaulted by a number of men. The incident was reported shortly before 08:45 BST on Saturday.

The attack continued into a nearby street and onto the Antrim Road before the men made off in the direction of the Cliftonville Road.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening .

The PSNI are appealing for information.