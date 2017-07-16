Renewed appeal over man found in water near Shaw's Bridge

Image caption The man was found in water near Shaw's Bridge in Belfast

Police have renewed an appeal to help identify the body of a man discovered in water near Shaw's Bridge in south Belfast on Friday afternoon.

They say they have little information and are relying on the public to help with their investigation.

The man, who was in his 50s, was 5ft 8 ins tall, clean-shaven, with brown hair that was greying at the sides.

Police said he died alone, but not in suspicious circumstances.

Supt Melanie Jones said that police wanted to "reunite him with his friends, with his family, so he can be put to rest in dignity".

"We have had a team of detectives working on this since the body was found on Friday, but unfortunately we have no further leads on who this man is," she added.

The man was wearing blue jeans (with a black belt and silver buckle), a black t-shirt and black and silver training shoes.

Image caption PSNI Supt Melanie Jones made an appeal for more information on Sunday

He also had an appendix scar on his body and two compression bandages on his left, upper arm

The only personal item in his possession when he was found was a house door key.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption This buckle was on the belt the man was wearing on his jeans

Police said that early indications were that the man had been in the water between 24 and 48 hours.