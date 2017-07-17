Game of Thrones tapestry unveiled in new tourism drive

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Image caption The tapestry was woven and hand-embroidered at Thomas Ferguson Irish Linen in Banbridge

A 66m tapestry telling the story of TV series Game of Thrones has been unveiled at a Belfast museum as part of a new tourism campaign.

Tourism officials use the HBO show to draw visitors to Northern Ireland, where much of the hit series is filmed.

The tapestry was woven and hand-embroidered from material provided by Thomas Ferguson Irish Linen in Banbridge.

It is one of the last surviving mills in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Image caption Each week the tapestry will be added to with scenes from series seven

Taking around three months to make, the tapestry depicts scenes from seasons one to six.

Each week the tapestry will be added to with scenes from season seven, which has just been released, taking its final size to 77m.

The artwork was unveiled at the Ulster Museum in Belfast on Monday afternoon.

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Image caption Much of the HBO series is filmed in Northern Ireland

Game of Thrones has been filmed in Northern Ireland since 2010 and has received around £14m in financial support.

However, Screen NI estimates the return to the local economy has been in the region of £150m.

Since 2014, Tourism Ireland has been using Game of Thrones to help promote Northern Ireland to visitors, aiming to capitalise on the show's huge worldwide appeal.

Tourism numbers hit 2.6m in 2016, a rise of 12%.