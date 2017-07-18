Northern Ireland

Glenavy road closed after serious one-vehicle crash

a car is shown parked with the road in the distance where the scene of a crash is being attended by emergency services
Image caption Police say the road between Glenavy Main Street to Carnkilly Road will be closed for several hours

A serious one-vehicle collision has closed part of the Moira Road in Glenavy, County Antrim.

The road is closed at its junction with Carnkilly Road and police said the route is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Drivers have been advised to follow diversions and avoid the area.