Commonwealth Youth Games: Ex-minister 'has questions to answer'

Image caption The DUP said civil servants were "unable to recommend approval" of the Games to Simon Hamilton

Former Economy Minster Simon Hamilton has "serious questions" to answer about his role in the Commonwealth Youth Games bid, the Alliance Party has said.

It was announced on Tuesday that Belfast would not be taking part in the official closing ceremony on Sunday.

The city is due to host the 2021 Games but there have been funding problems.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it could not progress the bid as Sinn Féin had collapsed the Northern Ireland Executive.

The president of the Commonwealth Games Federation was in Belfast last month for crisis talks and had hoped that money would be released in time for Belfast to take part in the closing ceremony.

It may still be possible for Belfast to host the Games in 2021 and organisers hope the bid can be saved.

The Alliance Party MLA Chris Lyttle said it was a "disgrace" that Northern Ireland would miss out on the official handover.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Carl Frampton is among those who have taken part in previous Games

He said the DUP's Mr Hamilton must face questions about "when he was in receipt of the outcome of the business case" for the Games and why any potential issues were not passed on to the executive.

He said he had facilitated meetings between the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council and the head of the civil service to find a solution to the funding issues.

"Regrettably, ministerial authority was still needed to deliver on the clear support," Mr Lyttle added.

"It is unacceptable this situation has been allowed to develop - the young athletes deserve an explanation as to why from former minister Hamilton."

The Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers said the situation is "an embarrassment".

'Indulged and encouraged'

In a statement, the DUP said Department for the Economy officials "were unable to recommend approval" to the then minister "due to the inadequacies of the business case".

"In order for funding to be released a ministerial direction and reference to the executive would have been required.

Image caption The Commonwealth Youth Games are due to take place in Belfast in 2021

"As a result of Sinn Féin collapsing the assembly, this was not possible.

"If the Alliance Party are now so concerned about the funding for this event perhaps they shouldn't have indulged and encouraged Sinn Féin in its antics earlier this year."

Sinn Féin has blamed the collapse of Stormont on both the DUP and the government.

About 1,000 young athletes are due to take part in the Games and it would be a landmark event for Northern Ireland's centenary year.

Sports stars like Carl Frampton, Michael Conlon, Jessica Ennis Hill, Beth Tweddle and Louis Smith have all taken part in previous events.

The hosting rights were awarded to Northern Ireland in February 2016.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Economy said: "Officials have been unable to commit to funding this event as, despite the best efforts of all involved, it has not been possible to approve the business case because it does not demonstrate value for money."