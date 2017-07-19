NI health and education boosted by £131m funding

Image copyright PA Image caption James Brokenshire says a "critical point" is approaching for Northern Ireland's finances

Health and education are the major beneficiaries of £131m in additional funds for Northern Ireland.

The move was taken by Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire, who announced it in a written statement to the House of Commons.

Health is to receive most of the cash - £60m - with education getting £30m.

The remainder of the money will be divided between other departments, with civil servants in control of spending after the collapse of Stormont.

The cash had been in the pipeline for Northern Ireland, £42m of it flowing from the chancellor's spring budget in March, under the Barnett formula.

'Critical point approaching'

Most of the remaining money was left over as an underspend from the 2016-17 Stormont budget.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Civil servants are controlling spending at Stormont after the collapse of the executive

This is Mr Brokenshire's second intervention on Northern Ireland's finances in the absence of both an executive and a 2017-18 budget.

Earlier this year, Westminister had to sort out rates bills.

It could be forced to impose a budget in the autumn if a political deal is not struck to allow a return of Stormont.

Mr Brokenshire said in his statement that Northern Ireland's finances have "not yet reached critical point, but it is approaching".

The region has been without a functioning devolved government since January, when the coalition led by the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin collapsed over a green energy scandal.

Talks in both the spring and summer aimed at restoring power-sharing at Stormont failed to reach agreement.